New Suit - Patent

Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, was slapped with a patent lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Kent & Risley, alleges Paccar infringed on two patents owned by Onscreen Dynamics LLC that are related to touchscreen technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00159, Onscreen Dynamics, LLC v. Paccar, Inc.

Automotive

April 07, 2023, 1:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Onscreen Dynamics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kent & Risley Llc - Alpharett

defendants

Paccar, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims