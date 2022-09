Removed To Federal Court

Zulily, a clothing company that operates as a subsidiary of Qurate Retail, removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to New York Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by attorney Peter B. Ackerman on behalf of Only Kids Apparel, seeks payment of $220,437 pursuant to a purchase order. Zulily is represented by Davis Wright Tremaine. The case is 1:22-cv-07954, Only Kids Apparel, LLC v. Zulily, LLC.