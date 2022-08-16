Only Cigna and ConnectiCare Invited as Connecticut Lawmakers...

News From Law.com

The annual insurance rate hearing hosted by the Connecticut Insurance Department was met with opposition from many Connecticut politicians due to the high rate increases requested by insurance providers. Attorney General William Tong requested the hearing be postponed due to the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress on Friday. That bill would extend subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which Tong said in a letter to Commissioner Andrew Mais would be a "game changer, and may significantly reduce the need for an increase" in insurance rates.

August 16, 2022, 11:12 AM