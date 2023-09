News From Law.com

An Albany lawyer is in the running to become the next Superior Court judge to join the Dougherty Judicial Circuit that services Dougherty County.The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has released a shortlist containing the name of only Joseph W. Dent for Gov. Brian Kemp's consideration to fill a new judgeship created by legislation passed during the 2023 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Georgia

September 28, 2023, 10:44 AM

