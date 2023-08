News From Law.com

A non-ABA-accredited online law school based in California, which has been petitioning the Indiana Supreme Court to allow its students to sit for the Indiana bar, is changing its name as part of that process. Concord Law School at Purdue University Global will be called Purdue Global Law School beginning in November, according to Purdue University's Aug. 4 announcement.

Education

August 07, 2023, 4:01 PM

nature of claim: /