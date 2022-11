News From Law.com

Fintech company Avant, which has raised more than $600 million in funding since its launch a decade ago, has hired Ryan Lawrence away from used-car retailer Shift Technologies to serve as general counsel. The hiring comes as the Chicago-based company, which started out by extending loans to strapped consumers over the internet, ramps up a credit card offering it views as key to its future.

Fintech

November 23, 2022, 7:55 AM