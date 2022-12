Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Gateway Mortgage Group to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, involving a dispute over mortgage forbearance granted amid COVID-19, was filed by attorney Erick DaLaRue on behalf of Angela Onken. The case is 4:22-cv-04267, Onken v. Gateway First Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 6:57 PM