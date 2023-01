Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roeca Luria Shin on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and other defendants to Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Levin Livingston on behalf of Jason Onishi and Liane Onishi. The case is 1:23-cv-00035, Onishi et al v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 8:01 PM