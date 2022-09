Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at O'Melveny & Myers on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Foster, Sultanyan & Euredjian on behalf of Scott R. Ong, lstiawati Sulaiman and Uding Yulinta, accuses BofA of opening three safe deposit boxes and removing their contents without authorization. The case is 2:22-cv-06881, Ong et al v. Does 1 through 100, inclusive et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2022, 3:21 PM