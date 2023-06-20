New Suit - Trade Secrets

Onex Inc., a seller of refractory materials and installation services, filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court action, filed by Mizner Firm, targets Plibrico Co. and former Onex employee John Ward Sr. for allegedly misappropriating customer and pricing data and other other confidential information. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00186, Onex, Inc. v. Plibrico Company, LLC, et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 1:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Onex, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mizner Firm

defendants

John Ward SR.

Plibrico Company, LLC

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws