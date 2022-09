Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole Pedroza LLP on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cigna, the health insurer, and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, over the denial of coverage for an esophagus procedure, was filed by attorney Edward A. Quesada on behalf of Roy J. Oneto. The case is 3:22-cv-05206, Oneto v. Watson et al.