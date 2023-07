Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Lardner on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against software company Pegasystems Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Doerr MacWilliams Howard on behalf of OneStream Software LLC, seeks over $149,000 in unpaid invoices in accordance with an executed software-as-a-service agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-11673, OneStream Software LLC v. Pegasystems Inc.

Technology

July 13, 2023, 4:05 AM

Plaintiffs

OneStream Software LLC

defendants

Pegasystems Inc.

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract