Who Got The Work

Partner M. Scott McIntyre of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Scripps Media Inc., a subsidiary of E.W. Scripps Co., in a pending gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed June 29 in Ohio Southern District Court by Jacobs, Kleinman, Seibel & McNally on behalf of WCPO broadcast reporter Julie O'Neill. The complaint contends that O'Neill was wrongfully terminated after being replaced with a younger male co-worker to cover the Super Bowl. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland, is 1:23-cv-00410, O'Neill v. Scripps Media, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 14, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Julie O'Neill

Plaintiffs

Jacobs, Kleinman, Seibel & Mcnally

Jacobs, Kleinman, Seibel, & Mcnally Co.

defendants

Scripps Media, Inc.

The E.W. Scripps Company

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination