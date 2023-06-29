New Suit - Employment

E.W. Scripps Company was sued by former WCPO broadcast reporter Julie O'Neill Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged gender- and age-based employment discrimination. The court action, brought by Jacobs, Kleinman, Seibel & McNally, contends that O'Neill was wrongfully terminated after being replaced with a younger male co-worker for coverage of the Super Bowl. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00410, O'Neill v. Scripps Media, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 29, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Julie O'Neill

Plaintiffs

Jacobs, Kleinman, Seibel & Mcnally

Jacobs, Kleinman, Seibel, & Mcnally Co.

defendants

Scripps Media, Inc.

The E.W. Scripps Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination