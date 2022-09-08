New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bloomin' Brands, Outback Steakhouse of Florida and OS Restaurant Services LLC were hit with a class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court for claims under the Equal Pay Act. The complaint, brought by Caffarelli & Associates, contends that women in managerial positions are paid a lower rate than men in managerial positions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04851, O'Neil v. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 08, 2022, 6:55 PM