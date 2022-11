New Suit - Trade Secrets

Merchant & Gould filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of ONEflight International. The complaint targets a former ONEflight sales director for allegedly misappropriating customer and supplier data, sales and pricing details and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02952, ONEflight International, Inc. v. Brown.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 8:00 PM