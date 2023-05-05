Andrew K. Lavin and Marilyn Chappell of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 21 in Colorado District Court by the Law Office of Cornell Johnson on behalf of Charles O'Neal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-00722, O'Neal v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest et al.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 7:24 AM