Who Got The Work

Andrew K. Lavin and Marilyn Chappell of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed March 21 in Colorado District Court by the Law Office of Cornell Johnson on behalf of Charles O'Neal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-00722, O'Neal v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 7:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles O'Neal

Plaintiffs

Cornell Johnson, P.C.

defendants

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Campbell, Wagner & Frazier, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute