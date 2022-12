Who Got The Work

Dennis A. Watson of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote has entered an appearance for Campbell Transportation Company in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a marine vessel. The case was filed Oct. 27 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by O'Bryan Baun Karamanian on behalf of a crewmember employed by the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maureen P. Kelly, is 2:22-cv-01519, O'Neal v. Campbell Transportation Company, Inc.

Pennsylvania

December 12, 2022, 10:07 AM