One Year After Fall of Kabul, Paul Hastings Rallies Big Law ...

In May, as the 1-year deadline to file asylum applications approached for 50 members of the Afghan Female Tactical Platoon, who entered the U.S. last August after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, most of the women were still struggling to find legal counsel to give them the best chance of success with their resettlement paperwork.But this week, Paul Hastings reported that it had wrangled a group of large law firms together for an eleventh-hour pro bono effort to finish the applications of more than 50 women, including several who were Paul Hastings clients all along. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, McGuireWoods, and Vedder Price each took five to six clients, Paul Hastings ESG Counsel Renata Parras said in an interview.

August 22, 2022, 9:00 AM