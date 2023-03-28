Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Fireman’s Fund Insurance, an Allianz company, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over disputed property damage claims arising from the September 2020 Glass Fire in Napa County, California, was filed by Millstein Fellner LLP on behalf of Caldera Ranch, wine wholesaler One True Vine LLC and Few and Far Between LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-01441, One True Vine, LLC et al v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 28, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Caldera Ranch, LLC

Few and Far Between, LLC

One True Vine, LLC

defendants

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Fireman's Fund Insurance Company

Allianz Group

defendant counsels

Bullivant Houser Bailey

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute