One Step Closer to $60M Parking Fee Refunds for Miami Driver...

A class action lawsuit filed in January challenging the legality of a parking surcharge in the city of Miami will be the topic before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Rebull on Wednesday during a summary judgment hearing on the legal issues presented in the complaint. The issue is whether the tax being charged by the city for parking for the past four years is constitutional. Attorneys representing the case say this could mean more than $60 million in refunds for drivers who used parking garages and parking lots in the city since 2017.

December 13, 2023, 9:33 AM

