Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Voyager Indemnity Insurance, a subsidiary of Assurant, and Lloyd's London to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of One Riverside Condominium Association. The case is 2:23-cv-01255, One Riverside Condominium Association, Inc. v. Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
March 31, 2023, 4:37 PM