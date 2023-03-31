Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Voyager Indemnity Insurance, a subsidiary of Assurant, and Lloyd's London to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of One Riverside Condominium Association. The case is 2:23-cv-01255, One Riverside Condominium Association, Inc. v. Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

One Riverside Condominium Association, Inc.

defendants

Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters AT Lloyd's, London Subscribing To Certificate No. B1230SP00788A21

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute