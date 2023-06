News From Law.com

There are a dozen candidates to choose from, but only two will get to wear the coveted robe. The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit announced its nominations for appointments to fill two vacancies: one created by the retirement of Miami-Dade County Court Judge Fred Seraphin, and the other in the circuit court, where Judge Michael Hanzman retired after more than a decade of public service.

Florida

June 28, 2023, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /