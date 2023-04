News From Law.com

A pair of central Georgia lawyers are in the running to become the next Superior Court judge on the Dublin Judicial Circuit bench. The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has shortlisted Dublin attorneys William D. "Trey" Taylor III of Daniels Taylor Law and J. Chase Wilson to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Donald W. Gillis. Gillis has since been appointed senior judge status.

