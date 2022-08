News From Law.com

Some major law firms, including Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Ropes & Gray, are reporting that their corporate clients are more interested than ever in partnering on pro bono projects. While anecdotal, this suggests that in-house pro bono work, which decreased from 2020 to 2021, according to a recent survey, is alive and well.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 15, 2022, 4:13 PM