The Florida Supreme Court has unanimously voted to extend Justice Carlos G. Muñiz's tenure as chief justice for an additional two-year period, marking his second consecutive term in the role. Muñiz, originally appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019, is set to commence his renewed term on July 1, 2024. Muñiz is Florida's 57th chief justice and the 89th justice on the Supreme Court in Florida since statehood in 1845.

District of Columbia

April 25, 2024, 4:11 PM

