Today's Am Law Litigation Daily picks up our "Best I've Ever Seen" series by discussing mock trials with Bartlit Beck's Kat Hacker, who is based in Denver. "What our practice is all driving towards is trial and that moment where you stand up and you have somebody decide are you going to win or are you going to lose," Hacker said. "Mocks are the first opportunity to get that feedback about your caseā€”and a pretty close corollary to trial."

Colorado

October 13, 2022, 7:30 AM