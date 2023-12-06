One In One Out for Wilkie, Amid Year-End UK Hiring Rush | La...

News From Law.com International

Willkie Farr & Gallagher's has hired a senior restructuring partner to its London office while also parting ways with a banking partner. The U.S.-headquartered firm announced on Monday that it had added Latham & Watkins' former global vice chair of restructuring & special situations, Simon Baskerville to its London operation. Meanwhile, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom announced on Wednesday that it had a Wilkie banking partner, Sebastian FitzGerald, who will be joining the firm's London office from January.

December 06, 2023, 5:23 AM

