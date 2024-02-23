One Firm or Separate Entities? Vereins Growth Bumps Into Con...

News From Law.com

A venue dispute in a malpractice case against global firm Baker McKenzie has put the structure of Swiss vereins in the spotlight, with many commentators saying there are unanswered questions about the liability of a verein when a member firm faces malpractice allegations. Last week's ruling from an Illinois appeals court defied Baker McKenzie's request that a case levied by a former client should be relocated oversees where, as the firm stated, "witnesses and evidence reside." The judges found the plaintiffs supported their allegations regarding the "legal unity of liability of defendants" sufficient to allow the case to be heard in the firm's home state.

