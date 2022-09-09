One Dozen Lawyers: Attorneys Gear Up for Fight Over Recalled...

News From Law.com

Law firms spearheading recent settlements over recalled sunscreen and deodorant will lead the multidistrict litigation over allegedly contaminated Abbott infant formula at a plant in Michigan. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly, on Thursday, appointed 12 lawyers, including co-lead counsel Samuel Geisler, whose firm, Aylstock Witkin, played a lead role in recall settlements with Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, and Stacy Hauer, of Johnson Becker, which leads related cases over infant formula tied to the deaths of premature babies.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2022, 3:20 PM