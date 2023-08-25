One Big Advantage of Growth by Acquisition? Sticky Clients. ...

News From Law.com

As it focuses on growth in its existing offices, Am Law 200 firms Clark Hill has acquired five smaller firms this year—the most recent in its Dublin office—instead of concentrating on hiring singleton laterals or even small practice groups. Clark Hill isn't alone, as a number of Am Law 200 firms have expanded through acquisitions this year. Executing that strategy may entail more time and effort for the acquiring firm, but one huge benefit is the large influx of client matters.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 25, 2023, 12:31 PM

nature of claim: /