New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was hit with an environmental lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, centers on the Dallas Floodway Extension Project, which aims to mitigate flood risks along the Trinity River through the installation of a chain of wetlands and two levees. The complaint, brought on behalf of two Dallas property owners, seeks to enjoin implementation of the project until a more thorough and up-to-date environmental impact analysis is conducted. The case is 3:22-cv-01874, Ondrusek et al. v. United States Army Corps of Engineers et al.

Aerospace & Defense

August 23, 2022, 8:06 PM