New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Rackspace Technology, a cloud computing company, was slapped with a data breach class action Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The action, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2, 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information and/or highly confidential data of thousands of Rackspace clients. The suit is backed by Sadovsky & Ellis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01306, Ondo v. Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Technology

December 07, 2022, 5:24 AM