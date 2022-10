News From Law.com

A five-year dispute between an injured firefighter and Miami-Dade County could be coming to an end, as a trial judge's reversal of an arbitration award has been undone on appeal. It's a case that demonstrates the extent of an arbitrator's power, as the Third District Court of Appeal stressed that trial judges can't overturn arbitration awards in most circumstances, even if the arbitrator's ruling isn't what the trial court would have issued.

Florida

October 07, 2022, 3:19 PM