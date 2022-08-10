Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against YouTube sportscaster Jeremy Birmingham to Tennessee Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit was brought on behalf of On3 Media, a digital sports company which operates a website devoted to coverage of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. The suit accuses Birmingham, a former recruiting director for On3 Media, of violating a non-compete clause by starting his own Buckeyes-centered YouTube series titled 'THE Podcast.' The complaint was filed by Butler Snow. The case is 3:22-cv-00607, On3 Media Inc. v. Birmingham.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 10, 2022, 7:22 PM