New Suit - Trademark

DLA Piper filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of On24 Inc., a cloud-based platform for digital events. The suit pursues claims against Goldcast Inc. and COO Kishore Kothandaraman for allegedly using the On24 mark on the website's comparison page by including false testimonials from fabricated former On24 customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07876, On24, Inc. v. Goldcast Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 10, 2022, 11:18 AM