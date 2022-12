News From Law.com

After nine years of being licensed to practice law in Georgia, Peachtree Corners attorney Jaletta Long Smith is preparing to step back from the counsel table and up to the bench. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed the Gwinnett native to fill a Gwinnett County State Court judgeship created by legislation passed during the 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

December 27, 2022, 9:07 AM