On The Move: Jones Walker Seeks To Expand Tax Practices Reac...

Jones Walker is seeking to expand the appeal of its national tax credits practice beyond its geographic footprint, and Zach Branson's return to the firm in Atlanta helps achieve that goal, a practice leader said. Bill Backstrom, head of the firm's tax practice group, said the goal of adding new partners in New York and Washington, D.C., in 2021 and 2023 was to increase its reputation as a firm with expertise to offer state and local tax counsel nationwide rather than solely within the markets where its offices are located.

May 05, 2024, 1:47 PM

