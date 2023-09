News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig has added a former federal patent judge to its Atlanta office, part of a strategy to grow its intellectual property and technology practice as it works to meet increasing demand from the tech industry. The Am Law 100 firm added Trenton Ward to its Atlanta office as a shareholder in mid-August after he spent six years with IP boutique firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner.

Legal Services

September 05, 2023, 5:33 PM

nature of claim: /