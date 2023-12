News From Law.com

Atlanta-founded law firm Fisher & Phillips has announced the largest single election of new partners in its history. The 28 attorneys will be partners in the Atlanta-founded firm beginning Jan. 1. While none of the new partners are in Atlanta, they span 18 other offices across the country, including Nashville and Columbia, S.C.

December 18, 2023, 12:08 PM

