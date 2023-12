News From Law.com

Barnes & Thornburg has again recruited from a historic law firm in Nashville to build its seven-month-old office there, most recently adding Vincent Lillegard as a corporate partner. The Am Law 100 firm also announced it was further putting down roots in Music City by signing a lease for a new custom-designed office for the firm beginning in mid-2024.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 08, 2023, 5:31 PM

