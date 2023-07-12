On the Move: Alston Lawyer Moves to Akerman, Veteran Attorne...

News From Law.com

After four years at Alston & Bird, Carlos Encinas has moved his economic development-focused practice to Akerman, working in its Atlanta and Chicago offices. Encinas, a former senior associate at Alston & Bird, began as a partner within Akerman's real estate practice earlier this month. He moved to Akerman because of the chance to become a partner, he said, and the opportunity to work with a real estate practice that operates on a "national platform" because of its presence in 12 states and Washington, D.C.

