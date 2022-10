News From Law.com

Today the Am Law Litigation Daily picks up the "Best I've Ever Seen" series with a conversation with Matt Spalding, a hot seat operator and partner at trial consulting firm Legal Media Inc., based in Houston, Texas. "They're getting all of this with a fresh mind," Spalding said of jurors. "You have to educate them and convince them—all with the chess clock running and the other side standing up and saying the exact opposite of what you're saying."

Texas

October 04, 2022, 7:30 AM