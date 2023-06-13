On Mental Health, Midsize Firms Trace Problems of Big Law | ...

News From Law.com

Similar to going in-house, making the move from Big Law to a midsize firm often entails a lawyer's decision to dial back their rates and billable hours a bit in the quest for a broader clientele, a healthier workload and a happier work environment. Midsize firms are quick to market themselves along similar lines, landing lawyers from larger firms on the basis that this time, they're joining a family as much as a business. However, lawyers at midsize firms have almost all of the same mental health struggles as their Big Law compatriots.

Legal Services

June 13, 2023, 12:04 PM

