On First Day of Mental Competency Hearing, Tom Girardis Lawy...

On the first day of a hearing to determine whether Tom Girardi, 84, is mentally competent to stand trial on criminal charges that he stole at least $15 million from his clients, his lawyer grilled the federal government's neuropsychologist, Diana Goldstein. Craig Harbaugh, a federal public defender, questioned her findings that Girardi had 'mild cognitive impairment,' not dementia. But Goldstein was skeptical of Girardi's behavior, which she attributed to malingering.

August 23, 2023, 5:47 PM

