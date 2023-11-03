On Final Day of Calif. Bar Court Trial, Eastman Blames Trump...

News From Law.com

On its 33rd day, John Eastman's State Bar Court trial ended Friday much as it began, with the conservative attorney steadfastly insisting he did nothing unethical in counseling President Donald Trump that the 2020 electoral vote count could be stalled and eventually turned to his favor.Eastman, under questioning by state bar senior trial counsel Duncan Carling, lashed out at bar prosecutors for including "falsehoods" in his charging document and said they should be facing disbarment instead of him. He called the charges against him part of an ongoing "persecution" by liberal "activist" lawyers who "want to get President Trump."

California

November 03, 2023, 10:07 PM

