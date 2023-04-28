On Final Day, Ga. Legal Food Frenzy Makes Huge Late Push | L...

News From Law.com

With just over eight hours remaining in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, attorneys across the state are making quite a final push in the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive, even if it's unlikely to reach its $1 million goal. The two-week event, which ends at midnight Friday, raises funds for the state's nine food banks and is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division.

Georgia

April 28, 2023, 5:17 PM

