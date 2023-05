News From Law.com

A new wrongful death lawsuit—filed nearly one year to the day after a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket—alleges that social-media platforms radicalized the perpetrator, and seeks to hold responsible the parent companies of Facebook and Google. The lawsuit also names Amazon as the platform where guns and body armor were acquired by the shooter.

May 18, 2023, 10:32 AM

