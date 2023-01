News From Law.com

For Justin Dews joining the investigations team at King & Spalding after working in the Office of the White House Counsel is a chance to reconnect with his New Jersey roots. After spending nearly two years in the Biden White House, where he worked on vetting and preparing judicial nominations, Dews is now counsel at King & Spalding and will be working out of its New York office.

January 19, 2023, 6:35 PM