Goldberg Segalla filed an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Oms National Insurance’s Risk Retention Group. The suit, which targets Toothfairy NYC Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to reimburse Toothfairy for damages in an underlying wrongful death case. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02695, Oms National Insurance Company, Risk Retention Group v. Toothfairy NYC Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, PC.

April 11, 2023, 2:20 PM

Oms National Insurance Company, Risk Retention Group

Goldberg Segalla

Toothfairy NYC Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute